Market King, Golden Glow and Goodfellow please

Published - August 29, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Market King, Golden Glow and Goodfellow pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 29) morning.

Sand track 600m: Equalizer (Ajinkya) 42. Easy. Exotic Star (app), Yarmouth (app) 41. Pair easy. Charlie (Prasad) 42. Easy.

800m: Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Urged. Golden Rule (app) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Bohemian Rhapsody (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Giant King (Mosin) 53, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Willy Wonkaa (app) 1400/600m 54. Worked freely.

1000m: Silver Strike (P. Ramesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Fast Pace (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Zip Along (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Don Carlos (Santosh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed. Endurance (Hamir), La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Just Reward (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed. Attaturk (Kirtish), Doron (Saqlain) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Dazzling Duchess (Gore) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Star Gallery (app), Believe (H.G. Rathod) 1-26, 600/41. Pair easy. Fast Approach (Gore) 1-25, 600/44. Easy. Metzinger (Shahrukh) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Goodfellow (Nazil), Kings Love (Gore) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Ignore the former’s last run. Market King (C.S. Jodha), Golden Glow (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were well in hand and they finished level. In Thy Light (S. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Maintains winning form. It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pushed in the last part.

1400m: Mighty Sparrow (Saqlain), Marcus (C. Umesh) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/41. They moved freely. 1600m: Lord Eric (Mosin), Magical Star (Gore) 1-52, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/42. Former strode out well and finished well clear.

horse racing

