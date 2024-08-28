ADVERTISEMENT

Philosophy, Ranquelino, Ravishing Form and Eastern Gold shine

Updated - August 28, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 05:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Philosophy, Ranquelino, Ravishing Form and Eastern Gold shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 28).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

1000m: See It Thru (P. Vikram), Aarini (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former started six lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Basilica (Aliyar) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep), Rising Form (P. Mani) 1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Philosophy (Antony) 1-10.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Dedicate (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Ranquelino (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In fine nick.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1400m: Vivaldi (P. Vikram) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Pissarro (Darshan), Dyf (Shreyas) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit.

1600m: Supernatural (G. Vivek) 2-0, (1,600-600) 1-13. Moved freely. Vyasa (G. VIvek) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved fluently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US