Philosophy, Ranquelino, Ravishing Form and Eastern Gold shine

Updated - August 28, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 05:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Philosophy, Ranquelino, Ravishing Form and Eastern Gold shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 28).

Outer sand

1000m: See It Thru (P. Vikram), Aarini (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former started six lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Basilica (Aliyar) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep), Rising Form (P. Mani) 1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Philosophy (Antony) 1-10.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1200m: Dedicate (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Ranquelino (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In fine nick.

1400m: Vivaldi (P. Vikram) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Pissarro (Darshan), Dyf (Shreyas) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit.

1600m: Supernatural (G. Vivek) 2-0, (1,600-600) 1-13. Moved freely. Vyasa (G. VIvek) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved fluently.

