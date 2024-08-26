ADVERTISEMENT

Midnight Express and Timeless Vision impress

Published - August 26, 2024 05:20 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Midnight Express and Timeless Vision impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 26) morning.

Sand track

600m: Spiritual Rock (Zameer) 40. Easy. Star Impact (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: Substantial (Nirmal), Amadeo (Kamble) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Timeless Vision (Nirmal), Pure For Sure (Kamble) 50, 600/37. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Time And Tide (Kamble) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively. Hooves Of Thunder (V. Bunde) 55, 600/42. Easy. Jamari (Kirtish) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Pushed. Count of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Quicker (Mosin), Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior.

1200m: Midnight Express (Parmar), Pure (Ranjane) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Thundering Phoenix (Kaviraj), Mysteriousstranger (Santosh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. Long Lease (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1400m: Exuma (Parmar) 1-43, 800/57, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Tijuana (rb), Purple Martini (Gore) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Pair jumped out well and ended level. Populaire (Nirmal), Ma Cherie (Kamble) and Pataudi (Santosh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40.  First and second names were level while the last name was eased up and finished far behind.

