GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Midnight Express and Timeless Vision impress

Published - August 26, 2024 05:20 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Midnight Express and Timeless Vision impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 26) morning.

Sand track

600m: Spiritual Rock (Zameer) 40. Easy. Star Impact (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: Substantial (Nirmal), Amadeo (Kamble) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Timeless Vision (Nirmal), Pure For Sure (Kamble) 50, 600/37. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Time And Tide (Kamble) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively. Hooves Of Thunder (V. Bunde) 55, 600/42. Easy. Jamari (Kirtish) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Pushed. Count of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Quicker (Mosin), Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior.

1200m: Midnight Express (Parmar), Pure (Ranjane) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Thundering Phoenix (Kaviraj), Mysteriousstranger (Santosh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. Long Lease (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1400m: Exuma (Parmar) 1-43, 800/57, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Tijuana (rb), Purple Martini (Gore) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Pair jumped out well and ended level. Populaire (Nirmal), Ma Cherie (Kamble) and Pataudi (Santosh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40.  First and second names were level while the last name was eased up and finished far behind.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.