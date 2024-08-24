GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mazal and Saifa show out

Published - August 24, 2024 05:37 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Mazal and Saifa showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 24) morning.

Sand track

800m: Mazal (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1000m: Pataudi (Kamble), Red Mist (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. New Dimension (V. Bunde) 1-8,  800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1400m: Saifa (Nazil), Applause (Bhawani) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Quicker (Gore), Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600 41.  Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Mock races noted on August 23

Race track

1400m: Fast Pace (V. Bunde), Madam Rich (Ajinkya), Celestina (Mosin) and Pyrite (Gore) 1-28, 600/37. Won by: 2-1/2, 7-3/4 and Dist. Fast Pace won well.

Second mock race

1200m: Scarlet Sensation (app), Away She Goes (app) 1-15, 600/36. Won by: Snk.

