BENGALURU

ADVERTISEMENT

Santissimo, African Gold, Vyasa, Isnt She Beautiful, La Mcqueen and Lockheed catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 22).

Inner sand

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Asagiri (Shinde), Queen Of Kings (Siddaraju) 1-8, 600/40. They moved well. Live The Dream (Akshay), Bharat (B.R. Kumar) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Embosom (rb), Sling Shot (Koshi K) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stentorian (Prabhakaran) 44. Strode out well. Tesorino (Akshay) 42.5. Pleased. Superhero (Rayan), Southern Power (Afsar) 45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Super Marvella (Shreyas) 46. Easy. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 46. Moved on the bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 1-13, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Walvis Bay (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Liv The Mist (Akshay) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Isnt She Beautiful (Saqlain) 1-8.5, 600/41. In fine nick. La Mcqueen (Antony) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. Moved attractively. Prime Abbess (S.J. Moulin) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Elveden (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Sweet Delight (J. Chinoy) 1-15, 600/41. Moved fluently. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-10.5, 600/40. A pleasing display.

1200m: Spark Is Back (Darshan), Monterio (Mudassar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Victor Hugo (Rozario), Dr Ash (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They finished together. Straordinario (P. Vikram) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely.

1400m: Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. African Gold (Akshay) 1-40, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In pink of condition. Blue God (Antony) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up.

ADVERTISEMENT

1600m: Constable (J. Chinoy), The Panther (G. Vivek) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 60044. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Santissimo (Saqlian) 1-53, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. An eye-catching display. Vyasa (Akshay) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A pleasing display. Philosophy (Saqlian) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Strode out well. Golden Thunder (Antony), Brave Majesty (Koshi K) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former finished distance ahead.

Gate practice - Inner Sand

1400m: She’s A Lady (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 51. Jumped out well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.