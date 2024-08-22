ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Sargent, Affluence and Kinzhal show out

Published - August 22, 2024 05:29 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Singer Sargent, Affluence and Kinzhal showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 22) morning.

Sand track

600m: Wanderlust (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Pure (Kishor), Midnight Express (Ranjane) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Metzinger (Gore), Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 52, 600/37. Both moved neck and neck freely. Speak The Breed (Zervan) 54, 600/41. Pushed.

1000m: Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Urged. Mojito (Parmar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Amadeus (Santosh), Substantial (Sandesh) 1-11, 600/43. Pair level. Charlie (Prasad) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Endurance (Zervan), Arise And Shine (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were pushed and finished level.

1200m: Howlin Wolf (Kishor), Decacorn (Ranjane) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Waikiki (Parmar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 80/52, 600/38. Pushed in the last part.

1400m: Brave Beauty (rb) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Moved freely. Inquilab (Zervan), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Encantamento (Neeraj), Nostalgia (V. Bunde) and Stalin (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. First name finished one length ahead of the second name, while the last name finished six lengths behind. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Impressed. Affluence (Nazil), Kinzhal (I. Shaikh) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. They jumped out well and finished level freely. Note them.

