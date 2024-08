Fighton shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 21) morning.

Sand track

600m: Malet Spring (S. Kamble) 41. Easy. Bohemian Rhapsody (Shahrukh) 39. Moved fluently. Goodfellow (Nazil) 38. Worked well.

800m: Fighton (Parmar) 49, 600/35. Moved impressively. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 51, 600/38. Good work. Fast Pace (S. Amit), Madam Rich (Ajinkya) 55, 600/40. They finished level. Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/37. Urged. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Chat (Shahrukh) 52, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed in the last part. Outlander (Ajinkya) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Willy Wonkaa (S. Amit) 1-11, 600/42. Worked freely.