Excellent Lass, Polished Girl, Verrazzano and Shamrock pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 21).

Outer sand

600m: Persian Rock (rb) 46. Moved on the bit. Shamrock (Shinde) 43. In fine nick. Magnetic (Akshay) 44. Shaped well. Verrazzano (Suraj) 43. Pleased. Polished Girl (Shinde) 43. In fine condition. Star Honour (Suraj) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Maple Leaf (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine shape. Casteel (Yash) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved impressively.

1400m: The Leader (Suraj) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Ring Master (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In good shape.