Santissimo, Galahad, Nyx, Disciple, Aldgate and Yannick excel

Published - August 17, 2024 06:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Santissimo, Galahad, Nyx, Disciple, Aldgate and Yannick excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 17).

Inner sand

1400m: Isabelle (rb), Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Icy Wind (Jagadeesh), My Solitaire (Chetan K) 43. A notable pair. The Panther (Saqlain) 46. Easy.

1000m: Aldgate (rb) 1-8.5, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Jully (B. Paswan) 1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Phoenix Surprise (Ikram), Sea Diamond (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Forest Fragrance (P. Vikram), Go For The Moon (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Kind Of Magic (P. Vikram), Lavish Girl (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They pleased. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim. All Attractive (Koshi K), Channigarya (Rozario) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Yannick (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed. Disciple (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Catch the eye.

1400m: Seventh Samurai (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Rodney (Rozario), Mister Brown (rb) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 58. They eased up in the last part. Nyx (Darshan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively. Galahad (Indrajeet) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Victor Hugo (Rozario), Tignanello (rb) 1-55, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Santissimo (Saqlain), Constable (Darshan) 1-50.5, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former started six lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Imperial Blue (Rozario), Dr Ash (Salman K) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. They moved on the bit. Supernatural (Saqlain) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved with plenty in hand.

horse racing

