Amazing Ruler, African Gold, Xaily and Supernatural please

Published - August 16, 2024 05:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Amazing Ruler, African Gold, Xaily and Supernatural pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 16).

Outer sand

600m: Classic Charm (Koshi K) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-11, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Corinthian (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Impressed. Xaily (Shreyas), Balmoral (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/46. In fine nick. Supernatural (Saqlain) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A fine display.

1600m: Amazing Ruler (Shreyas) 1-55, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Retains form.

horse racing

