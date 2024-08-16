Inquilab and Silver Braid caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 16) morning.

Sand track

800m: Red Mist (Kamble), Pataudi (M.S. Deora) and Ocean (Nirmal) 56, 600/42. Trio was easy. Juliette (Bhawani) 57, 600/42. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Urged. Fiorentini (Bhawani) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Okinayume (S.J. Moulin) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Pushed.

1200m: Inquilab (Zervan), Silver Braid (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely.

