El Greco and Eloquent impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 15) morning.

Sand track

600m: Sachiko (app) 42. Easy. Looking Like A Wow (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Street Sense (Gore), Yarmouth (app) 53, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Mother’s Grace (Nirmal) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Chieftain (V. Bunde) 57, 600/43. Easy. Eloquent (app) 48, 600/36. Impressed. Timeless Vision (Sandesh), Escape Velocity (Nirmal) 55, 600/42. Pair moved freely. Redifined (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Break Point (Ajinkya) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Treat (Neeraj) 55, 600/42. Worked freely.

1000m: Tehani (Kaviraj) 1-12, 600/44. Easy.

1400m: El Greco (Umesh) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Mighty Sparrow (Vivek G) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well.

