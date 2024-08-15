GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

El Greco and Eloquent impress

PUNE

Published - August 15, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

El Greco and Eloquent impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 15) morning.

Sand track

600m: Sachiko (app) 42. Easy. Looking Like A Wow (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Street Sense (Gore), Yarmouth (app) 53, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Mother’s Grace (Nirmal) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Chieftain (V. Bunde) 57, 600/43. Easy. Eloquent (app) 48, 600/36. Impressed. Timeless Vision (Sandesh), Escape Velocity (Nirmal) 55, 600/42. Pair moved freely. Redifined (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Break Point (Ajinkya) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Treat (Neeraj) 55, 600/42. Worked freely.

1000m: Tehani (Kaviraj) 1-12, 600/44. Easy.

1400m: El Greco (Umesh) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Mighty Sparrow (Vivek G) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.