Lockheed, Isnt She Beautiful, Finley, Golden Thunder and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 15).

Inner sand

1000m: Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep) 1-6.5, 600/38.5. In fine nick. Monterio (rb), Spark Is Back (rb) 1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Zuri (Darshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Maintains form. Crimson Flame (J. Chinoy) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Pleased.

Outer sand

600m: Bestidentification (Sai Kiran), The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep) 45. They finished level. Sweet Delight (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Impressed.

1000m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: Philosophy (Saqlain) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Isnt She Beautiful (Saqlain) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Tesorino (P. Mani) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In pink of condition.

1400m: Finley (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Golden Thunder (Antony), Brave Majesty (Koshi K) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1400m: Aquastic (J. Chinoy) 1-38, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out smartly. Noble Cause (Rayan), Lady Invictus (B. Nayak) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Light Fantastic (rb), Vivaldi (P. Vikram) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped out well.