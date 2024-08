Pune

Turn And Burn excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 14) morning.

Sand track

600m: Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 38. Moved freely. Touch Of Gold (Nirmal) 41. Easy. Pure (Dhebe) 39. Moved fluently. Long Lease (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Turn And Burn (Parmar) 47, 600/35. Excellent display. Silver Strike (Gore), Chelsea (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Rhythm Of Nature (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Spiritual Rock (Zameer) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Redifined (S. Sunil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Amadeo (Nirmal) 52, 600/37. Good work. Ariyana Star (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Slightly urged. Kings Love (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Floyd (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Mount Sinai (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Urged..

1000m: Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well. Evaldo (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved nicely.

1800m: Golden Kingdom (Kamble), Dyf (Santosh) 2-11, 600/43. Both were easy.