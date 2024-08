Victor Hugo and Avon pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 13).

Outer sand

1400m: Victor Hugo (Rozario), Tignanello (Salman K) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former pleased. Mister Brown (Rozario), Dr. Ash (Salman K) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 59.5. They moved freely.

Gate practice -- Inner sand

1200m: Avon (J. Chinoy), Eastern Gold (A. Velu) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former showed out. Emeraldo (Arvind K) 1-31, (1,200-600) 49.5. Jumped out well. Red Falcon (Salman K) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out smartly.

Inner sand -- August 11

1000m: Queen Of Kings (Siddaraju), Star Symphony (Shinde) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: See It Thru (rb) 45.5. Easy. Spirit Dancer (Koshi K) 44.5. In fine trim. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 42. Impressed.

1000m: Master Craft (rb), Triple Star (rb) 1-16, 600/46. They moved on the bit. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-12, 600/39.5. A good display. Forest Fragrance (rb), Straordinario (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Joon (Koshi K) 1-14.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Star Admiral (Koshi K) 1-16, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: True Punch (P. Mani) 1-27, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Amazing Ruler (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Kind Of Magic (rb), Monteverdi (rb) 1-47, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Knotty One (G. Vivek) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Turkoman (rb) 1-42, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up.

