ADVERTISEMENT

Geographique, Miss American Pie and Golden Glow catch the eye

Published - August 11, 2024 05:22 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Geographique, Miss American Pie and Golden Glow caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 11) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

600m: Etoile (Mosin) 41. Easy. Esconido (Mosin) 41. Easy. Star Romance (Prasad) 41. Easy. Divine Hope (Yash) 40. Moved freely. Portofino Bay (Gore) 40. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Multiverse (Nirmal), Pataudi (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Pyrite (Tograllu) 55, 600/41. Easy. Sim Sim (Nazil), Anoushka (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. New Dimension (Yash) 54, 600/39. Worked freely. Cipher (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Ariyana Star (Shamaz) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Sands Of Dubai (C.S. Jodha), Continental Drift (Nirmal) 57, 600/43. Pair level. Malakhi (Shamaz) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Baleno (Bhawani), Paladin (Gore) 51, 600/38. Pair urged and ended level. Tijuana (rb), Purple Martini (rb) 56, 600/41. They ended level. Aries (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Creative Girl (V. Bunde), Dazzling Duchess (Gore) 50, 600/37. Former was one length superior. Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 53, 600/38. Worked freely. Brego (Vinod) 57, 600/42. Easy. Irish Gold (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Good work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Marlboro Man (Merchant), Goomah (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a length ahead. Saifa (Bhawani), Affluence (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Alexandria (I. Shaikh), Deo Volente (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Both were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front. Outlander (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Juliana (Gore), Equilateral (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well. It’s My Time (Mosin), Memphis (D.S.Rathore) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 1-42, 600/42. Easy. Geographique (Yash) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

ADVERTISEMENT

1600m: Golden Kingdom (Kamble), Disciplined (Santosh) 1-51, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Spanish Eyes (Mosin) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: Magical Star (Gore), Wind Dancer (D.S. Rathore) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Nostalgia (V. Bunde), Eclairage (Kaviraj) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved level freely. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Jumped out well and impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mock race noted on Aug. 10

Race track

1200m: Dancing Star (Mustakim), Alaricus (app), Golden Goose (app) and Regoli (app) 1-11, 600/35. Dancing Star won the race comfortably by a distance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US