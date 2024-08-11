Geographique, Miss American Pie and Golden Glow caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 11) morning.

Sand track

600m: Etoile (Mosin) 41. Easy. Esconido (Mosin) 41. Easy. Star Romance (Prasad) 41. Easy. Divine Hope (Yash) 40. Moved freely. Portofino Bay (Gore) 40. Easy.

800m: Multiverse (Nirmal), Pataudi (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Pyrite (Tograllu) 55, 600/41. Easy. Sim Sim (Nazil), Anoushka (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. New Dimension (Yash) 54, 600/39. Worked freely. Cipher (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Ariyana Star (Shamaz) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Sands Of Dubai (C.S. Jodha), Continental Drift (Nirmal) 57, 600/43. Pair level. Malakhi (Shamaz) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Baleno (Bhawani), Paladin (Gore) 51, 600/38. Pair urged and ended level. Tijuana (rb), Purple Martini (rb) 56, 600/41. They ended level. Aries (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Creative Girl (V. Bunde), Dazzling Duchess (Gore) 50, 600/37. Former was one length superior. Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 53, 600/38. Worked freely. Brego (Vinod) 57, 600/42. Easy. Irish Gold (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Good work.

1000m: Marlboro Man (Merchant), Goomah (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a length ahead. Saifa (Bhawani), Affluence (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Alexandria (I. Shaikh), Deo Volente (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Both were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front. Outlander (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Juliana (Gore), Equilateral (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well. It’s My Time (Mosin), Memphis (D.S.Rathore) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 1-42, 600/42. Easy. Geographique (Yash) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1600m: Golden Kingdom (Kamble), Disciplined (Santosh) 1-51, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Spanish Eyes (Mosin) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: Magical Star (Gore), Wind Dancer (D.S. Rathore) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Nostalgia (V. Bunde), Eclairage (Kaviraj) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved level freely. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Jumped out well and impressed.

Mock race noted on Aug. 10

Race track

1200m: Dancing Star (Mustakim), Alaricus (app), Golden Goose (app) and Regoli (app) 1-11, 600/35. Dancing Star won the race comfortably by a distance.

