Running Star, Winter Agenda and Kariena showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 10) morning.

Sand track

800m: Winter Agenda (S. Kamble), Thrill Of Brazil (Nirmal) 50, 600/37. Former was well in hand while the latter pushed to finish level. Chelsea (S. Amit) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Easy. Fiorentini (Bhawani) 52, 600/40. Worked freely. Zukor (Gore), Fortune Teller (Merchant) 51, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Sparky (S.J. Sunil), Ashwa Supremo (Mosin) 53, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Running Star (Yash) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. In thy Light (S. Sunil) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Kimiko (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Kariena (Atul) 50, 600/36. Pleased. Mirae (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Star Impact (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Touch Of Gold (Santosh), Populaire (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely.

1000m: Kubric (Vinod) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked freely. Seeking Alpha (Umesh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Bubbly Boy (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Good work. Doron (Umesh), Gordon (Kirtish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front.

1200m: Break Point (S. Amit) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Fontana (N. Bhosale), Cache (Vivek) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front.