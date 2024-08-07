Time And Tide, Phenom and Royal Mysore caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 7) morning.

Sand track

600m: Metzinger (Shahrukh) 38. Pressed.

800m: Taabiir (Merchant), Battista (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Neilina (Gore), Street Sense (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Aperol (Santosh), Ocean (Nirmal) 55, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. She’s A Teaser (Zameer) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Believe (Tograllu) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Beyond Stars (Zameer), Secret To Success (S. Amit) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1400/600m 52. Worked well. Kingsland (T.S. Jodha), Liam (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Rhythm Of Nature (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Rising Power (Saba) 54, 600/40. Pushed. Attained (app) 52, 600/39. Urged. Golden Goose (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Lightning Blaze (Saba) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Attaturk (Kirtish), Doron (Umesh) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha), Mother’s Grace (Nirmal) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Memphis (Gore) 55, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Star Gallery (Tograllu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely. Knotty Charmer (S. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Royal Mysore (rb) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Retains form. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Touch Of Gold (S. Kamble), Gypsy Soul (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved freely. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Away She Goes (Shelar), Knight Crusader (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior.

1200m: Siege Courageous (Shamaz) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Treat (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Stretched. It’s My Time (Sandesh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased.

Gate practice noted on outer sand

1000m: Phenom (Kishor), Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well. Encantamento (V. Bunde), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 80/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

Mock race noted on August 6

Race track

1400m: Long Lease (Antony) Alexandros (Neeraj), Chagall (Vivek), Booster Shot (Akshay Kumar), Thalassa (Merchant), Bugatti (Umesh), Zuccaro (Kirtish), Redefined (Dhebe), Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Goomah (Kaviraj) and Alexandria (Bhawani) 1-27, 600/36. 1/2, Head and 2.

Second mock race

1200m: Baklava (Mustakim), Shambala (T.S. Jodha), Chieftain (app), Swarovski (app), New Yorker (app), Marmaris (app), Stellato (app) and King Marco (app) 1-10, 600/35. 6, 3 and 2.

