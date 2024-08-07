ADVERTISEMENT

Time And Tide, Phenom and Royal Mysore catch the eye

Published - August 07, 2024 05:27 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Time And Tide, Phenom and Royal Mysore caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 7) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

600m: Metzinger (Shahrukh) 38. Pressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Taabiir (Merchant), Battista (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Neilina (Gore), Street Sense (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Aperol (Santosh), Ocean (Nirmal) 55, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. She’s A Teaser (Zameer) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Believe (Tograllu) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Beyond Stars (Zameer), Secret To Success (S. Amit) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1400/600m 52. Worked well. Kingsland (T.S. Jodha), Liam (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Rhythm Of Nature (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Rising Power (Saba) 54, 600/40. Pushed. Attained (app) 52, 600/39. Urged. Golden Goose (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Lightning Blaze (Saba) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Attaturk (Kirtish), Doron (Umesh) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha), Mother’s Grace (Nirmal) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Memphis (Gore) 55, 600/42. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Star Gallery (Tograllu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely. Knotty Charmer (S. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Royal Mysore (rb) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Retains form. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Touch Of Gold (S. Kamble), Gypsy Soul (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved freely. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Away She Goes (Shelar), Knight Crusader (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior.

1200m: Siege Courageous (Shamaz) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Treat (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Stretched. It’s My Time (Sandesh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice noted on outer sand

1000m: Phenom (Kishor), Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well. Encantamento (V. Bunde), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 80/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

Mock race noted on August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Race track

1400m: Long Lease (Antony) Alexandros (Neeraj), Chagall (Vivek), Booster Shot (Akshay Kumar), Thalassa (Merchant), Bugatti (Umesh), Zuccaro (Kirtish), Redefined (Dhebe), Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Goomah (Kaviraj) and Alexandria (Bhawani) 1-27, 600/36. 1/2, Head and 2.

Second mock race

1200m: Baklava (Mustakim), Shambala (T.S. Jodha), Chieftain (app), Swarovski (app), New Yorker (app), Marmaris (app), Stellato (app) and King Marco (app) 1-10, 600/35. 6, 3 and 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US