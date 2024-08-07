GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Time And Tide, Phenom and Royal Mysore catch the eye

Published - August 07, 2024 05:27 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Time And Tide, Phenom and Royal Mysore caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 7) morning.

Sand track

600m: Metzinger (Shahrukh) 38. Pressed.

800m: Taabiir (Merchant), Battista (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Neilina (Gore), Street Sense (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Aperol (Santosh), Ocean (Nirmal) 55, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. She’s A Teaser (Zameer) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Believe (Tograllu) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Beyond Stars (Zameer), Secret To Success (S. Amit) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1400/600m 52. Worked well. Kingsland (T.S. Jodha), Liam (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Rhythm Of Nature (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Rising Power (Saba) 54, 600/40. Pushed. Attained (app) 52, 600/39. Urged. Golden Goose (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Lightning Blaze (Saba) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Attaturk (Kirtish), Doron (Umesh) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha), Mother’s Grace (Nirmal) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Memphis (Gore) 55, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Star Gallery (Tograllu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely. Knotty Charmer (S. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Royal Mysore (rb) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Retains form. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Touch Of Gold (S. Kamble), Gypsy Soul (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved freely. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Away She Goes (Shelar), Knight Crusader (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior.

1200m: Siege Courageous (Shamaz) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Treat (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Stretched. It’s My Time (Sandesh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased.

Gate practice noted on outer sand

1000m: Phenom (Kishor), Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well. Encantamento (V. Bunde), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 80/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

Mock race noted on August 6

Race track

1400m: Long Lease (Antony) Alexandros (Neeraj), Chagall (Vivek), Booster Shot (Akshay Kumar), Thalassa (Merchant), Bugatti (Umesh), Zuccaro (Kirtish), Redefined (Dhebe), Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Goomah (Kaviraj) and Alexandria (Bhawani) 1-27, 600/36. 1/2, Head and 2.

Second mock race

1200m: Baklava (Mustakim), Shambala (T.S. Jodha), Chieftain (app), Swarovski (app), New Yorker (app), Marmaris (app), Stellato (app) and King Marco (app) 1-10, 600/35. 6, 3 and 2.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.