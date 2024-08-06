ADVERTISEMENT

Mojito, Fighton and Rush impress

Published - August 06, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Mojito, Fighton and Rush impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 6) morning.

Sand track

600m: Cellini (Mosin) 35. Responded well. Goodfellow (Nazil) 40. Easy. Wanderlust (Nazil) 40. Easy. Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 40. Moved freely. Mount Sinai (T.S. Jodha) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Nobility (Dhebe) 55, 600/40. Worked freely. The Sengol Queen (Prasad) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Dream Seller (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Affluence (Bhawani), Deo Volente (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Saifa (Nazil), Applause (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Kinzhal (I. Shaikh) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Dufy (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Chopin (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. Red Dust (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Betsy (Prasad), Oh Kay (Pranil) 54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dream Seller (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Regina Memorabilis (Neeraj) 56, 600/43. Moved fluently. 

1000m: Howlin Wolf (Parmar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Serrano (Dhebe) 1-5, 600/39. Good. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well. Zip Along (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Fighton (Dhebe) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Moved impressively. Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased. Coin Empress (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. Speak The Breed (V. Bunde), Crystal Clear (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Former was superior. The Protector (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Showman (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Shaped well. Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Mojito (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-20, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Market King (Ajinkya), Geographique (Neeraj) 1-23, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length in front. Waikiki (Parmar) 1-25, 600/41. Moved fluently. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed. Turn And Burn (Parmar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Maintains form. Rush (Prasad) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/39. Moved attractively. Wild Child (Dhebe), Wild Thing (Kishor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Decacorn (Dhebe) 1-26, 600/44. Easy. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape. Endurance (Hamir), Nostalgia (V. Bunde) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1400m: Doctor Dolly (Merchant) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Worked well. Magneto (Merchant) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Responded well.

