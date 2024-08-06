ADVERTISEMENT

Puranjaya, Cat Whiskers and Classic Charm please

Updated - August 06, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Puranjaya, Cat Whiskers and Classic Charm pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 6).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

600m: Cat Whiskers (Koshi K) 42. Maintains form. Star Comet (Koshi K) 46. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Enjoyable (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Classic Charm (Koshi K) 1-15, 600/41.5. Pleased. Brave Majesty (Koshi K) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Flash (Koshi K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely. Puranjaya (J. Chinoy) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice --- inner sand

1200m: Isabelle (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Adjustment (S.J. Moulin), Emphatic (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. La Mcqueen (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 48. Jumped out well. Connecting Dots (rb) 1-35, (1,200-600) 49.5. Took a good jump. Augusto (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Thewhisperquietly (Tousif), Defence Counsel (S.K. Paswan) 1-44, (1,200-600) 49.5. Former finished well ahead. High Opinion (rb), Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-36.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished distance ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US