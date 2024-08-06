Puranjaya, Cat Whiskers and Classic Charm pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 6).

Outer sand

600m: Cat Whiskers (Koshi K) 42. Maintains form. Star Comet (Koshi K) 46. Easy.

1000m: Enjoyable (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Classic Charm (Koshi K) 1-15, 600/41.5. Pleased. Brave Majesty (Koshi K) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Flash (Koshi K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely. Puranjaya (J. Chinoy) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice --- inner sand

1200m: Isabelle (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Adjustment (S.J. Moulin), Emphatic (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. La Mcqueen (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 48. Jumped out well. Connecting Dots (rb) 1-35, (1,200-600) 49.5. Took a good jump. Augusto (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Thewhisperquietly (Tousif), Defence Counsel (S.K. Paswan) 1-44, (1,200-600) 49.5. Former finished well ahead. High Opinion (rb), Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-36.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished distance ahead.

