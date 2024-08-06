GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puranjaya, Cat Whiskers and Classic Charm please

Updated - August 06, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Puranjaya, Cat Whiskers and Classic Charm pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 6).

Outer sand

600m: Cat Whiskers (Koshi K) 42. Maintains form. Star Comet (Koshi K) 46. Easy.

1000m: Enjoyable (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Classic Charm (Koshi K) 1-15, 600/41.5. Pleased. Brave Majesty (Koshi K) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Flash (Koshi K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved freely. Puranjaya (J. Chinoy) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice --- inner sand

1200m: Isabelle (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Adjustment (S.J. Moulin), Emphatic (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. La Mcqueen (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 48. Jumped out well. Connecting Dots (rb) 1-35, (1,200-600) 49.5. Took a good jump. Augusto (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Thewhisperquietly (Tousif), Defence Counsel (S.K. Paswan) 1-44, (1,200-600) 49.5. Former finished well ahead. High Opinion (rb), Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-36.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished distance ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.