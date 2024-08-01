GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Baby Bazooka, Floyd, Midnight Express, New Yorker and Showman catch the eye

Published - August 01, 2024 05:27 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

Pune

Baby Bazooka, Floyd, Midnight Express, New Yorker and Showman caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 1) morning.

Sand track

600m: Wild Thing (Dhebe) 40. Easy. Earth (Gore) 40. Easy. Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 39. Urged. Eloquent (app) 37. Pressed. Falsetto (Vinod) 40. Moved freely. Redouble (Ajinkya) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Cellini (Mosin) 49, 600/36. Worked well. Midnight Express (Parmar), Serrano (Kishor) 49, 600/36. Former moved impressively and finished a distance ahead. Third Avenue (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. Zarak (Tograllu) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Howlin Wolf (Parmar), Ready To Rumble (Dhebe) 50, 600/37. They were urged and finished level. We Still Believe (S. Amit), Neilina (Tograllu) 54, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Escape Velocity (Nirmal), Touch Of Gold (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ariyana Star (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Psychic Star (Kirtish) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Villanelle (Umesh) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. King Marco (Saba) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Goddes Of Dawn (app) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Wild Child (Dhebe) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Mazal (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Good. Mumtaz (Umesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Irish Gold (Gore), Mi Arion (V. Bunde) 50, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Evaldo (S. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Zuccaro (Kirtish) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Uzi (Vinod) 51, 600/37. Responded well. Marcus (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Ricochet (Vinod) 55, 600/40. Easy. Yawar (Saba) 57, 600/43. Pushed. Chamonix (N. Bhosale) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Angelo (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Just Reward (Mustakim), Zip Along (Saba) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Regoli (Mustakim), Northern Singer (Saba) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. Former was one length better. Ruling Dynasty (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Showman (Mustakim), Superlative (Saba) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 52, 600/40. Worked freely. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-10, 600/43. Slightly urged. Mighty Sparrow (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Superimpose (Saba), Alaricus (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Both were urged and finished level. Vincero (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Come September (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/49, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. New Yorker (Mustakim), Zacapa (Saba) 1-5, 800/50, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Baby Bazooka (Bhawani) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Long Lease (Neeraj), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior. Divine Hope (Mosin), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. The Panther (Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/40. Worked well.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: Rambler (Vinod) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43. Jumped out well. Stalin (Shelar), Silver Braid (Kaviraj) and Aerosmith (app) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. First and second names were level and finished distance ahead of the last name. Big Red (V. Bunde), Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Connexion (Gore) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Floyd (Vinod), Cascade (app) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former pleased. Freedom (V. Bunde), Eclairage (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior.

(Note: Due to incessant rainfall since Tuesday (July 30) evening the sand track was not available for the track work on Wednesday (July 31) morning, hence no track work was reported).

