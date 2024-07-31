ADVERTISEMENT

Jersey King, Santissimo, Supernatural and Jamari impress

Published - July 31, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU

ADVERTISEMENT

Jersey King, Santissimo, Supernatural and Jamari impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 31).

Outer sand

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Wonderland (rb), Rodney (rb) 45. They moved on the bit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Stellar Gold (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Forever Royal (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Jersey King (Akshay), Art Gallery (Rayan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Amazing Ruler (P. Ramesh) 1-32, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Pleased.

1400m: Santissimo (G. Vivek), Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Shaped well . Mansa Musa (C. Umesh), Constable (J. Chinoy) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Supernatural (J. Chiony), Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They moved fluently. Magnus (Rayan) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US