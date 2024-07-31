GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jersey King, Santissimo, Supernatural and Jamari impress

Published - July 31, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU

Jersey King, Santissimo, Supernatural and Jamari impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 31).

Outer sand

600m: Wonderland (rb), Rodney (rb) 45. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Stellar Gold (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Forever Royal (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Jersey King (Akshay), Art Gallery (Rayan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Amazing Ruler (P. Ramesh) 1-32, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Pleased.

1400m: Santissimo (G. Vivek), Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Shaped well . Mansa Musa (C. Umesh), Constable (J. Chinoy) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Supernatural (J. Chiony), Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They moved fluently. Magnus (Rayan) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

horse racing

