Masaki, Macron and Mysticalair please

Masaki, Macron and Mysticalair pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 29).
ADVERTISEMENT
Inner sand
600m: Fondness Of You (Siddaraju) 39.5. Strode out well. General Patton (Antony), Ring Master (B. Paswan) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran) 39.5. Stretched out well.
ADVERTISEMENT
1000m: Supercharge (R. Pradeep), The Golden Dreams (Sai Kiran) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Thutmose (Darshan) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.
1200m: Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Pradeep), Gallon Of My Love (Sai Kiran) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. They moved well.
Outer sand
ADVERTISEMENT
600m: Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 44. In fine trim.
1000m: Star Comet (Koshi K), Flash (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45.5. They worked well. Macron (Arvind) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Mysticalair (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.
1400m: Masaki (R. Girish) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively.
ADVERTISEMENT
Inner sand -- July 28
1000m: Divine Art (Suraj), Asagiri (Shinde) 1-7, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead.
Outer sand
ADVERTISEMENT
600m: Global Influence (Shinde) 44. Moved well.
1000m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/44. Strode out well.
1200m: Casteel (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine nick. The Intruder (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up. Mysticalair (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Tehani (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.
1400m: Verrazzano (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Nyx (J. Chinoy) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Positano (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. In pink of condition. Gold Ride (P. Vikram) 1-45, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished distance ahead.