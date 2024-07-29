Masaki, Macron and Mysticalair please

Masaki, Macron and Mysticalair pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 29).

Inner sand

600m: Fondness Of You (Siddaraju) 39.5. Strode out well. General Patton (Antony), Ring Master (B. Paswan) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran) 39.5. Stretched out well.

1000m: Supercharge (R. Pradeep), The Golden Dreams (Sai Kiran) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Thutmose (Darshan) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Pradeep), Gallon Of My Love (Sai Kiran) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. They moved well.

Outer sand

600m: Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Star Comet (Koshi K), Flash (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45.5. They worked well. Macron (Arvind) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Mysticalair (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Masaki (R. Girish) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively.

Inner sand -- July 28

1000m: Divine Art (Suraj), Asagiri (Shinde) 1-7, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Global Influence (Shinde) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/44. Strode out well.

1200m: Casteel (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine nick. The Intruder (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up. Mysticalair (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Tehani (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Verrazzano (Suraj), Immortal Beauty (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Nyx (J. Chinoy) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Positano (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. In pink of condition. Gold Ride (P. Vikram) 1-45, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished distance ahead.