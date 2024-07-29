Fidato and Red Merlot impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 29) morning.

Sand track

800m: Etoile (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Easy. Neilina (S. Amit), We Still Believe (Gore) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Rush (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. King Marco (Saba) 57, 600/43. Easy. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Fidato (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Red Merlot (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Responded well.

1000m: Taabiir (Merchant), Battista (Moulin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Marlboro Man (Moulin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Leo The Lion (Saba) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely. Dulari (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. It’s My Time (Mosin), Good Deeds (Gore) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Lord Eric (Mosin), Memphis (Gore) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Yukikaze (Merchant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. New Yorker (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Urged.

1200m: Zip Along (Saba) 1-26, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: Redouble (Ajinkya), Aafreen (Gore) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Marmaris (app), Kendall J (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well while the latter was eased up and finished far behind.

