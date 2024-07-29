GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fidato and Red Merlot impress

Published - July 29, 2024 05:23 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Fidato and Red Merlot impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 29) morning.

Sand track

800m: Etoile (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Easy. Neilina (S. Amit), We Still Believe (Gore) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Rush (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. King Marco (Saba) 57, 600/43. Easy. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Fidato (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Red Merlot (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Responded well.

1000m: Taabiir (Merchant), Battista (Moulin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Marlboro Man (Moulin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Leo The Lion (Saba) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely. Dulari (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. It’s My Time (Mosin), Good Deeds (Gore) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Lord Eric (Mosin), Memphis (Gore) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Yukikaze (Merchant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. New Yorker (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Urged.

1200m: Zip Along (Saba) 1-26, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: Redouble (Ajinkya), Aafreen (Gore) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Marmaris (app), Kendall J (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well while the latter was eased up and finished far behind.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.