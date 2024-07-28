Zendaya, Earth, Exuma and Fortunate Son caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 28) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

600m: Goddes Of Dawn (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently. Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar) 41. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Earth (Sandesh) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Zendaya (Sandesh), Connexion (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/38. Stretched. Howlin Wolf (Kishor) 56, 600/42. Easy. Ariyana Star (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Knotty Charmer (S. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Siege Courageous (S. Shareef) 52, 600/39. Good. Supreme Spirit (C.Umesh) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Storm (Vinod) 55, 600/39. Worked freely.

1000m: Escape Velocity (Sandesh), Scarlet Sensation (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Wild Thing (rb), Midnight Express (Parmar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They were urged and finished level. Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed in the last part. Kings Love (Nazil) 1-12, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Uzi (Vinod) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1600m: Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Kishor) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.