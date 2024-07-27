GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Evaldo and Inquilab show out

Published - July 27, 2024 05:29 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Evaldo and Inquilab showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 27) morning.

Sand track

800m: Shambala (T.S. Jodha), Kingsland (V. Bunde) 57, 600/42. Pair level. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Yawar (Saba) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Redifined (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Come September (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pushed. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Chat (Nazil) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Nostalgia (Hamir), Silver Braid (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former was one length superior. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Pamchavan (C.S. Jodha), Stalin (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Third Avenue (Yash) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pressed. Inquilab (Hamir), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Note the former. Kubric (Ajinkya) 1-25, 600/42. Moved fluently. Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 1-25, 600/42. Worked well.

1400m: Evaldo (Shamaz Shareef) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively.

