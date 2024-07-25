Golden Peaks, Only Dreams, Emphatic and Forest Fragrance shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 25).

Outer sand

1000m: Only Dreams (P. Vikram) 1-16, 600/43. Pleased. Splendido (S.J. Moulin) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Emphatic (S.J. Moulin) 1-16.5, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Imperial Gesture (P. Vikram) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Moved freely. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Forest Fragrance (P. Vikram) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1400m: Mandarino (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. In fine trim.

Gate practice -- inner sand1400m: Tiepolo (G. Vivek) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Connecting Dots (rb) 1-40, (1,400-600) 40.5. Took a good jump. Armory (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 56. Jumped out well. Live The Dreams (Dhanu S), Napolean (R. Girish) 1-40, (1,400-600) 58.5. Former finished distance ahead. Superhero (Salman K), Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. Former showed out.

