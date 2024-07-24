Makoto, Amazing Ruler, Art Of Romance, Don Carlos and King’s Battalion caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 24).

Inner sand

1000m: Striking Eyes (G. Vivek), Fire Within (Faisal K) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. They moved well. The Athabasca (rb) 1-6.5, 600/39. In fine nick. Chiraag (P. Mani) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Bharat (Akshay) 1-7, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand

600m: Joyful Spirit (rb) 42.5. Strode out well. Persian Rock (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Makoto (Sai Kiran) 1-10, 600/43. Pleased. Aherne (Arshad) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. King’s Battalion (G. Vivek) 1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: King Of War (G. Vivek) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Note. Art Of Romance (Akshay) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Don Carlos (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Regal Aristocracy (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Amazing Ruler (Dhanu S), Fast Pace (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Santorino (Rozario) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine shape.

