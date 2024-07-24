GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Makoto, Amazing Ruler, Art Of Romance catch the eye

Published - July 24, 2024 05:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Makoto, Amazing Ruler, Art Of Romance, Don Carlos and King’s Battalion caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 24).

Inner sand

1000m: Striking Eyes (G. Vivek), Fire Within (Faisal K) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. They moved well. The Athabasca (rb) 1-6.5, 600/39. In fine nick. Chiraag (P. Mani) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Bharat (Akshay) 1-7, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand

600m: Joyful Spirit (rb) 42.5. Strode out well. Persian Rock (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Makoto (Sai Kiran) 1-10, 600/43. Pleased. Aherne (Arshad) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. King’s Battalion (G. Vivek) 1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: King Of War (G. Vivek) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Note. Art Of Romance (Akshay) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Don Carlos (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Regal Aristocracy (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Amazing Ruler (Dhanu S), Fast Pace (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Santorino (Rozario) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine shape.

