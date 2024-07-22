Field Of Dreams and Christophany showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 22) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

800m: Fortunate Son (Kishor Kadam), Exuma (Parmar) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Wild Thing (Dhebe) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Chat (Pranil) 55, 600/40. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Pure (Kishor Kadam), Midnight Express (Pranil) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well, while the latter was urged to end level. Yukikaze (Merchant), Zukor (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Mysteriousstranger (Nirmal), Amadeo (Santosh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished a length in front.

1200m: Christophany (C.S. Jodha), Inquilab (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Thundering Phoenix (C.S. Jodha), Ghirardelli (Nirmal) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Field Of Dreams (Mosin), Good Deeds (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former who is in good shape, comfortably beat the latter by a distance.

1400m: Big Red (V. Bunde), Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Deo Volente (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pressed.

Mock race noted on Sunday (July 21)

ADVERTISEMENT

Race track

1200m: Mazal (T.S. Jodha), Chamonix (Chouhan), Northbound (app), Kanya Rashi (app), Midas Touch (app), Phanta (app), Golden Goose (app) and Senorita D (app) 1-11, 600/35. 1, 5 and 1. Mazal won the race pillar to post comfortably. Chamonix, who was racing in fifth till the bend, easily covered the leeway and finished a good second.

Second mock race

1200m: Time And Tide (S. Kamble), Magileto (Gore), Multiverse (M.S. Deora), Angelo (Kirtish), Dyf (Santosh), Mighty Sparrow (Vivek G) and Samson (Saba) 1-8, 600/35. 2-1/4, Dist and 1. Time And Tide won the race from start to finish in a decisive manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.