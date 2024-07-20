Red Merlot shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 20) morning.

Sand track

600m: Juliette (Bhawani) 42. Easy.

800m: Flashman (Mosin) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Coin Empress (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Chieftain (V. Bunde) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Attained (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. New Yorker (Saba) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/42. Easy. Red Merlot (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Urged. Grey Wind (Peter), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Mirae (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Lord Vader (Atul) 55, 600/41. Easy. Kubric (P. Vinod) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1000m: Cinderella’s Dream (K. Pranil), Magneto (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Metzinger (Nazil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Timeless Vision (Nirmal), Escape Velocity (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Both were urged and finished level. Mutant (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1400m: Supreme Spirit (C. Umesh) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Good.

