ADVERTISEMENT

Red Merlot shines

Published - July 20, 2024 05:29 pm IST

PUNE

Racing Correspondent

Red Merlot shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 20) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

600m: Juliette (Bhawani) 42. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Flashman (Mosin) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Coin Empress (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Chieftain (V. Bunde) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Attained (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. New Yorker (Saba) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/42. Easy. Red Merlot (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Urged. Grey Wind (Peter), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Mirae (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Lord Vader (Atul) 55, 600/41. Easy. Kubric (P. Vinod) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Cinderella’s Dream (K. Pranil), Magneto (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Metzinger (Nazil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Timeless Vision (Nirmal), Escape Velocity (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Both were urged and finished level. Mutant (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1400m: Supreme Spirit (C. Umesh) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Good.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US