Dexa, Fighton, Turn And Burn and Cellini excel

Published - July 17, 2024 05:49 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Dexa, Fighton, Turn And Burn and Cellini excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (July 17) morning.

Sand track

600m: Disciplined (Neeraj), Thrill Of Brazil (S.Kamble) 41. Pair level. Attained (Shelar) 41. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Cellini (Mosin) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Chieftain (Vishal) 56, 600/41. Easy. We Still Believe (Tograllu), Neilina (Zameer) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Waikiki (P. Dhebe) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Expedite (rb) 55, 600/42. Easy. Earth (Sandesh) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Stellato (Santosh), Touch Of Gold (Nirmal Jodha) 55, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. Bohemian Rhapsody (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Reminiscence (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Metzinger (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Outlander (S. Amit) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Howlin Wolf (Kishor Kadam), Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Galloping Ahead (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Fighton (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Good work. Wild Child (P. Dhebe) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Kariena (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Fortunate Son (Kishor Kadam), Exuma (Parmar) 52, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Redouble (Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Easy. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Talking Point (Late Sonic Boom) (Saba) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Wild Thing (P. Dhebe), Midnight Express (Parmar) 53, 600/38. They finished level freely. Northbound (P. Vinod) 55, 600/41. Easy. Black Thunder (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Turn And Burn (Parmar) 1-4, 800/48, 600/36. Responded well to the urgings. Serrano (Kishor Kadam) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved freely. Key Largo (Parmar), Pure (Kishor Kadam) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Christophany (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Dexa (Hamir) 1-4, 800/48, 600/36. Excelled. Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Pamchavan (Hamir), Nostalgia (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Mojito (Kishor Kadam) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: Axlrod (P. Vinod), Cascade (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Both were pushed and former finished five lengths ahead. Fast Approach (Ajinkya), Tijuana (Gore) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They jumped out well and finished level freely. Regina Memorabilis (Neeraj), Knight Crusader (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

horse racing


