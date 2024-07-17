ADVERTISEMENT

Masato, Masaki, Monterio, Michiko and Rock Bank catch the eye

Published - July 17, 2024 05:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Masato, Masaki, Monterio, Michiko and Rock Bank caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 17).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

600m: Flight On (G. Vivek) 39.5. In fine condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Debonair (Rayan) 1-7.5, 600/41. Moved well. Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-8, 600/38. Moved fluently. Martha (G. Vivek) 1-7.5, 600/39. In fine trim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Own Legacy (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

Outer sand

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Chiraag (rb), Superhero (Salman K) 45. They moved freely. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 44. Moved on the bit. Wonderland (Rozario), Dr Ash (rb) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Masato (G. Vivek) 40. Catch the eye. Starry Embrace (Prabhakaran) 46. Easy. Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 43.5. Shaped well. Tiepolo (G. Vivek), Constable (J. Chinoy) 45.5. They are in fine trim.

1000m: Dona Sienna (P. Trevor) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Masaki (Sai Kiran) 1-13.5, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: Santorino (Rozario) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Forever Royal (J. Chinoy), Enjoyable (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively. Monterio (Sai Kiran) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Lady Sunshine (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape.

1400m: Michiko (Sai Kiran), Rock Bank (G. Vivek) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved attractively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US