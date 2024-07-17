Masato, Masaki, Monterio, Michiko and Rock Bank caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 17).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

600m: Flight On (G. Vivek) 39.5. In fine condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Debonair (Rayan) 1-7.5, 600/41. Moved well. Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-8, 600/38. Moved fluently. Martha (G. Vivek) 1-7.5, 600/39. In fine trim.

1200m: Own Legacy (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

Outer sand

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Chiraag (rb), Superhero (Salman K) 45. They moved freely. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 44. Moved on the bit. Wonderland (Rozario), Dr Ash (rb) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Masato (G. Vivek) 40. Catch the eye. Starry Embrace (Prabhakaran) 46. Easy. Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 43.5. Shaped well. Tiepolo (G. Vivek), Constable (J. Chinoy) 45.5. They are in fine trim.

1000m: Dona Sienna (P. Trevor) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Masaki (Sai Kiran) 1-13.5, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: Santorino (Rozario) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Forever Royal (J. Chinoy), Enjoyable (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively. Monterio (Sai Kiran) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Lady Sunshine (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape.

1400m: Michiko (Sai Kiran), Rock Bank (G. Vivek) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved attractively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.