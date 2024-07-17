Masato, Masaki, Monterio, Michiko and Rock Bank caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 17).

Inner sand

600m: Flight On (G. Vivek) 39.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Debonair (Rayan) 1-7.5, 600/41. Moved well. Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-8, 600/38. Moved fluently. Martha (G. Vivek) 1-7.5, 600/39. In fine trim.

1200m: Own Legacy (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

Outer sand

600m: Chiraag (rb), Superhero (Salman K) 45. They moved freely. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 44. Moved on the bit. Wonderland (Rozario), Dr Ash (rb) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Masato (G. Vivek) 40. Catch the eye. Starry Embrace (Prabhakaran) 46. Easy. Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 43.5. Shaped well. Tiepolo (G. Vivek), Constable (J. Chinoy) 45.5. They are in fine trim.

1000m: Dona Sienna (P. Trevor) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Masaki (Sai Kiran) 1-13.5, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: Santorino (Rozario) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Forever Royal (J. Chinoy), Enjoyable (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively. Monterio (Sai Kiran) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Lady Sunshine (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape.

1400m: Michiko (Sai Kiran), Rock Bank (G. Vivek) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved attractively.