Shamrock, Wild Cannon, King’s Battalion excel

Published - July 16, 2024 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Shamrock, Wild Cannon, King’s Battalion, Art Gallery, Roman Spirit and Maple Leaf excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 16).

Inner sand

600m: Roman Knight (Tousif), Raffles (rb) 40. Former finished well ahead.

1000m: Instructor (M. Naveen), The Gallery Time (R. Pradeep) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Smile Of Beauty (Tousif) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Sensational (Shinde), Golden Glory (Suraj) 1-15, 600/43. They moved impressively. Solo Prince (Arvind) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Power Of Beauty (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Icey Wind (Jagadeesh) 1-14.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: LG’s Star (rg), Connecting Dots (Vivek) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They finished level. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. Catch the eye. Maple Leaf (Tousif) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Impressed. Roman Spirit (Tousif) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Pleased. Art Gallery (Tousif) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A fine display. Debonair (Afsar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

1400m: King’s Battalion (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Mandarino (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Wild Cannon (Shinde) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1200m: Final Call (Antony) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 45. Jumped out well.

