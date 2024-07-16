GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shamrock, Wild Cannon, King’s Battalion excel

Published - July 16, 2024 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Shamrock, Wild Cannon, King’s Battalion, Art Gallery, Roman Spirit and Maple Leaf excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 16).

Inner sand

600m: Roman Knight (Tousif), Raffles (rb) 40. Former finished well ahead.

1000m: Instructor (M. Naveen), The Gallery Time (R. Pradeep) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Smile Of Beauty (Tousif) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Sensational (Shinde), Golden Glory (Suraj) 1-15, 600/43. They moved impressively. Solo Prince (Arvind) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Power Of Beauty (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Icey Wind (Jagadeesh) 1-14.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: LG’s Star (rg), Connecting Dots (Vivek) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They finished level. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. Catch the eye. Maple Leaf (Tousif) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Impressed. Roman Spirit (Tousif) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Pleased. Art Gallery (Tousif) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A fine display. Debonair (Afsar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

1400m: King’s Battalion (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Mandarino (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Wild Cannon (Shinde) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1200m: Final Call (Antony) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 45. Jumped out well.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.