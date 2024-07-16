GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trigger, Snowfall and Kubric catch the eye

Published - July 16, 2024 05:28 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Trigger, Snowfall and Kubric caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 16) morning.

Sand track

800m: Marlboro Man (rb), Goomah (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Both were level. Zarak (H.G. Rathod) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Zip Along (Saba) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Turn And Burn (Kishor Kadam) 57, 600/42. Easy. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/43. Easy. Kanya Rashi (Santosh), Windborne (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Fortune Teller (S.G. Prasad), Ekla Cholo (K. Pranil) 54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Chelsea (Ajinkya) 56, 600/42. Easy. Zuccaro (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Easy. Alexandros (Neeraj) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Villanelle (C. Umesh) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Goodfellow (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Chopin (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy. Break Point (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Tanahaiyaan (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Anoushka (Pranil) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Psychic Star (C. Umesh), Mighty Sparrow (Kirtish) 53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Ultimo (Ranjane) 55, 600/40. Easy. King’s Love (Nazil) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Storm Cloud (Mustakim), Remy Red (Saba) 52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Django (P. Vinod) 54, 600/40. Easy. Lightning Blaze (Saba) 53, 600/40. Urged. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Good. Seeking Alpha (C. Umesh), The Panther (Chouhan) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Toscana (Ranjane), Transatlantic (Ajinkya) 55, 600/42. They were level. House Of Lords (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Pressed. Golden Goose (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Stretched. Arkadian (C. Umesh), Alacrity (Kirtish) 57, 600/41. Both were level.

1000m: Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh), Amadeo (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Golden Kingdom (C.S. Jodha), Dyf (Santosh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Madras Cheque (M.S. Deora), Mother’s Grace (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved well and finished level. Baklava (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Third Avenue (Yash) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Majestic Warrior (Saba), Samson (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Market King (S. Amit) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Mojo (Sandesh) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Urged. Jet (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Fontana (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Trigger (Merchant), Dufy (S.G. Prasad) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Ticanto (Mustakim), Zacapa (Saba) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Kubric (Yash) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Yuletide (Mustakim), Leo The Lion (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Raise The Stakes (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Good work. Khaleesi (Sandesh), Malengo (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Gangster (P. Vinod), Uzi (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Fantastic Flare (app) 1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Pressed. Ataturk (Kirtish), Picasso (C. Umesh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Little Minister (Merchant), Miss Magic (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Superlative (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Tyrone Black (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Urged. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Cipher (S.G. Prasad) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Freedom (Hamir), Eclairage (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Murwara Princess (K. Pranil), Dulari (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former was superior. Dancing Star (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Angelo (Kirtish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Easy. Superimpose (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased. Jendayi (Chouhan), Chamonix (C. Umesh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

1200m: Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Mumtaz (Kirtish), Vincero (Chouhan) 1-24, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Coin Empress (Mustakim) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Chat (Nazil) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.

horse racing

