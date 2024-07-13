Red Merlot, Golden Thunder and Supreme Spirit impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 13) morning.

Sand track

600m: Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 42. Easy. Star Of Asia (Saba), Hilma Klint (rb) 42. Pair easy. Arbitrage (Gore) 40. Moved freely. Goddess Of Dawn (T.S. Jodha) 38. Worked well. Scaramouche (P. Vinod), Storm (app) 41. Former ended two lengths in front.

800m: Disciplined (Neeraj), Multiverse (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Cellini (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Good work. Attained (Mosin), Celestina (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Impulsive (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Red Merlot (Mustakim) 49, 600/38. Moved impressively. Supreme Spirit (C. Umesh) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Aperol (C.S. Jodha), Mother’s Grace (Kaviraj) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Magneto (Merchant), Cinderella’s Dream (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Redouble (Ajinkya), Tijuana (Gore) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Ricochet (P. Vinod) 54, 600/40. Worked fluently.

1000m: Golden Glow (C. Umesh), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Zukor (K. Pranil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Fiorentini (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Stalin (Shelar), Eclairage (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Jet (P. Vinod), Rocket (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished well clear.

1200m: Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Aries (Atul) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Regina Memorablis (Neeraj), Desert Classic (Shelar) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead.

