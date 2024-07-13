GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinalia, Marzgovel, King’s Battalion excel

Published - July 13, 2024 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Vinalia, Marzgovel, King’s Battalion, Casteel, Seventh Samurai and Blue God excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 13).

Outer sand

600m: Light The World (G. Riteesh), Mahlagha (P. Vikram) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Divine Art (Suraj) 1-12.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Cascais (Sandesh) 1-12, 600/42. Shaped well. Czar (Antony) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1200m: Castaneda (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Ricardo (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Pleased. Casteel (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Imperial Gesture (P. Vikram), Vinalia (G. Riteesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/40.5. They put up a fine display. King’s Battalion (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/40.5. Catch the eye.

1400m: Marzgoval (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Stravinsky (Rozario), Wonderland (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. West Brook (Akshay) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

Outer sand -- July 12

600m: Basilica (Rayan) 46. Easy. Casteel (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Supernatural (G. Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Thutmose (Shreyas), Count Basie (J. Chinoy) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Rapidus (Akshay) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Mansa Musa (G. Vivek) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Pleased.

horse racing

