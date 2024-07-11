Amreli, Alsvior, Samurai Blue, Art Of Romance and Mansa Musa shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 11).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

600m: Oxytocin (R. Pradeep) 40.5. In fine trim. Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well. Invincible (S.J. Moulin) 40. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Crimson Flame (S.J. Moulin) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Bold Act (Siddaraju), Queen Of Kings (rb) 1-8, 600/39.5. They finished level.

Outer sand

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K.) 42. Pleased. Golden Legend (G. Vivek) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Sensational (Siddaraju), Golden Glory (Salman K.) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Silver Strike (P. Ramesh) 44. Worked well. Star Admiral (rb) 41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Joon (rb) 42.5. Shaped well. Amreli (Arvind) 41. Moved attractively. Vyasa (Akshay) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Starvoka (P. Vikram) 44. In good condition. Spirit Dancer (rb) 43.5. Strode out well. Brave Majesty (rb) 43.5. Extended.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Flash (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Cat Whiskers (rb) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Samurai Blue (S.J. Moulin) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/43. Worked well. Icy Wind (Jagadeesh), My Space (Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Phoenomenon (Tousif), English Bay (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Art Of Romance (Sai Kiran), Jersey King (Tousif) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former moved fluently and finished three lengths ahead. Pharazon (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Eased up. Mansa Musa (G. Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Gate practice

inner sand

1400m: Alsvior (P. Trevor) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out smartly. Trevalius (P. Vikram), Assimilate (S. J. Moulin) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out. Elegant Time (Chetan K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Only Dreams (P. Vikram), Mahlagha (rb) 1-48, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished two lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.