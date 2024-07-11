ADVERTISEMENT

Amreli, Alsvior, Samurai Blue, Art Of Romance and Mansa Musa shine

Published - July 11, 2024 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Amreli, Alsvior, Samurai Blue, Art Of Romance and Mansa Musa shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 11).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

600m: Oxytocin (R. Pradeep) 40.5. In fine trim. Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well. Invincible (S.J. Moulin) 40. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Crimson Flame (S.J. Moulin) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Bold Act (Siddaraju), Queen Of Kings (rb) 1-8, 600/39.5. They finished level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K.) 42. Pleased. Golden Legend (G. Vivek) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Sensational (Siddaraju), Golden Glory (Salman K.) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Silver Strike (P. Ramesh) 44. Worked well. Star Admiral (rb) 41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Joon (rb) 42.5. Shaped well. Amreli (Arvind) 41. Moved attractively. Vyasa (Akshay) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Starvoka (P. Vikram) 44. In good condition. Spirit Dancer (rb) 43.5. Strode out well. Brave Majesty (rb) 43.5. Extended.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Flash (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Cat Whiskers (rb) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Samurai Blue (S.J. Moulin) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/43. Worked well. Icy Wind (Jagadeesh), My Space (Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Phoenomenon (Tousif), English Bay (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Art Of Romance (Sai Kiran), Jersey King (Tousif) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former moved fluently and finished three lengths ahead. Pharazon (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Eased up. Mansa Musa (G. Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Gate practice

inner sand

1400m: Alsvior (P. Trevor) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out smartly. Trevalius (P. Vikram), Assimilate (S. J. Moulin) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out. Elegant Time (Chetan K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Only Dreams (P. Vikram), Mahlagha (rb) 1-48, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished two lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US