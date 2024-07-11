GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amreli, Alsvior, Samurai Blue, Art Of Romance and Mansa Musa shine

Published - July 11, 2024 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Amreli, Alsvior, Samurai Blue, Art Of Romance and Mansa Musa shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 11).

Inner sand

600m: Oxytocin (R. Pradeep) 40.5. In fine trim. Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well. Invincible (S.J. Moulin) 40. Moved freely.

1000m: Crimson Flame (S.J. Moulin) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Bold Act (Siddaraju), Queen Of Kings (rb) 1-8, 600/39.5. They finished level.

Outer sand

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K.) 42. Pleased. Golden Legend (G. Vivek) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Sensational (Siddaraju), Golden Glory (Salman K.) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Silver Strike (P. Ramesh) 44. Worked well. Star Admiral (rb) 41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Joon (rb) 42.5. Shaped well. Amreli (Arvind) 41. Moved attractively. Vyasa (Akshay) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Starvoka (P. Vikram) 44. In good condition. Spirit Dancer (rb) 43.5. Strode out well. Brave Majesty (rb) 43.5. Extended.

1000m: Flash (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Cat Whiskers (rb) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Samurai Blue (S.J. Moulin) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/43. Worked well. Icy Wind (Jagadeesh), My Space (Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Phoenomenon (Tousif), English Bay (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Art Of Romance (Sai Kiran), Jersey King (Tousif) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former moved fluently and finished three lengths ahead. Pharazon (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Eased up. Mansa Musa (G. Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Gate practice

inner sand

1400m: Alsvior (P. Trevor) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out smartly. Trevalius (P. Vikram), Assimilate (S. J. Moulin) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out. Elegant Time (Chetan K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Only Dreams (P. Vikram), Mahlagha (rb) 1-48, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.