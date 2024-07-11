GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mojito, Fighton, Turn And Burn and Time And Tide catch the eye

Published - July 11, 2024 05:24 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Mojito, Fighton, Turn And Burn and Time And Tide caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (July 11) morning.

Sand track

800m: Waikiki (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Fighton (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Wild Child (P. Dhebe), Ready To Rumble (rb) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Serrano (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Portofino Bay (Mosin), Mi Arion (Gore) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Time And Tide (Sandesh) 51, 600/38. Pleased. Wanderlust (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Worked freely.

1000m: Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Come September (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Dazzling Duchess (Sandesh), Sorrento Secret (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1200m: Turn And Burn (Kishor Kadam) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Chat (Nazil) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely. Howlin Wolf (Kishor Kadam), Midnight Express (Parmar) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Former was two lengths better.

1400m: Pure (rb), Key Largo (Parmar) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former started and finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-55, 600/44. Pair moved together freely. Mojito (Parmar) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved impressively.

